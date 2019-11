Hakim apologizes to Zarif after Iranian consulate burnt

2019/11/28 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Apparently fearing the Iranian response afterTehran’s consulate in Iraq’s Najaf was burnt by angry protesters, Iraq’sForeign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim apologized to his Iranian counterpart JavadZarif, Russia Today reported.A statement by the Iranian foreign ministrycalled the burning of the consulate a “destructive procedure,” as angryprotesters torched the building, apparently to protest Iranian interference inthe Iraqi policies and affairs.The ministry said that Hakim promised Zarif thatthe Iraqi government would protect the Iranian diplomats and spots in Iraq.