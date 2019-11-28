عربي | كوردى


Hakim apologizes to Zarif after Iranian consulate burnt

2019/11/28 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Apparently fearing the Iranian response after

Tehran’s consulate in Iraq’s Najaf was burnt by angry protesters, Iraq’s

Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim apologized to his Iranian counterpart Javad

Zarif, Russia Today reported.

A statement by the Iranian foreign ministry

called the burning of the consulate a “destructive procedure,” as angry

protesters torched the building, apparently to protest Iranian interference in

the Iraqi policies and affairs.

The ministry said that Hakim promised Zarif that

the Iraqi government would protect the Iranian diplomats and spots in Iraq.





