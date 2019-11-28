Hakim apologizes to Zarif after Iranian consulate burnt

2019/11/28 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Apparently fearing the Iranian response after
Tehran’s consulate in Iraq’s Najaf was burnt by angry protesters, Iraq’s
Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim apologized to his Iranian counterpart Javad
Zarif, Russia Today reported.
A statement by the Iranian foreign ministry
called the burning of the consulate a “destructive procedure,” as angry
protesters torched the building, apparently to protest Iranian interference in
the Iraqi policies and affairs.
The ministry said that Hakim promised Zarif that
the Iraqi government would protect the Iranian diplomats and spots in Iraq.
