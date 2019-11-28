Iraq: RASP: Informal site assessment - Anbar Governorate (September 2019)

2019/11/28 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Country: Iraq
CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY
Following the conflict against the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant which came to an end in December 2017, internal displacement remains a critical issue throughout Iraq. As of 31 August 2019, there remains 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Of these, an estimated 60,000 are living in informal sites according to the International Office for Migration Integrated Location Assessment (ILA), the residents of which have limited and often unstable access to services and assistance provided by both government and humanitarian actors. In order to inform targeting of humanitarian services to this population, REACH launched round VIII of the Risk Assessment Site Priority (RASP) assessment in partnership with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) in Iraq.
Data was collected from 1 September to 15 October 2019 by REACH. The assessment targeted informal sites, as defined by CCCM. Sites were identified using the IOM ILA round 4. Only sites with 15 or more families living in critical shelters were selected for assessment. One Key Informant (KI) interview was conducted per site with the site leader. All figures reported in this factsheet are based on one KI interview per site, and findings should therefore be read as indicative only. Full details of the methodology are included in the Terms of Reference.
This factsheet gives an overview of key demographic and sectoral findings for assessed informal sites in Anbar governorate.
Assessed informal IDP sites: 7
Mean number of households per site:400
Mean number of individuals per site: 2000
Country: Iraq
CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY
Following the conflict against the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant which came to an end in December 2017, internal displacement remains a critical issue throughout Iraq. As of 31 August 2019, there remains 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). Of these, an estimated 60,000 are living in informal sites according to the International Office for Migration Integrated Location Assessment (ILA), the residents of which have limited and often unstable access to services and assistance provided by both government and humanitarian actors. In order to inform targeting of humanitarian services to this population, REACH launched round VIII of the Risk Assessment Site Priority (RASP) assessment in partnership with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) in Iraq.
Data was collected from 1 September to 15 October 2019 by REACH. The assessment targeted informal sites, as defined by CCCM. Sites were identified using the IOM ILA round 4. Only sites with 15 or more families living in critical shelters were selected for assessment. One Key Informant (KI) interview was conducted per site with the site leader. All figures reported in this factsheet are based on one KI interview per site, and findings should therefore be read as indicative only. Full details of the methodology are included in the Terms of Reference.
This factsheet gives an overview of key demographic and sectoral findings for assessed informal sites in Anbar governorate.
Assessed informal IDP sites: 7
Mean number of households per site:400
Mean number of individuals per site: 2000