Iraq to host 2025 Arab industries exhibition to enhance trade and cooperation

2024-12-29 08:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to host anArab industries exhibition in 2025, to boost trade exchange among Arabcountries.

Mahmoud Jarrah, Secretary-General ofthe Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC), stated, "Theexhibition aims to offer a comprehensive platform to showcase the latest Arabindustrial products and technologies, highlighting the extensive industrialpotential across various sectors in the Arab world."

"The exhibition seeks tostrengthen Arab industrial cooperation by connecting companies andinstitutions, promoting expertise and technology exchange, boosting intra-Arabtrade, and creating new opportunities for Arab businesses to showcase theirproducts and services in new markets,” he added.

Jarrah further affirmed that AUIEC strivesto support Arab exports by increasing global awareness of Arab products andenhancing the competitiveness of Arab industries.

Notably,Iraq is one of the world's richest countries in natural resources, ranking 9thglobally for its diverse range of resources and the substantial quantities ofraw materials suitable for manufacturing, export, or domestic industrial use, accordingto experts.