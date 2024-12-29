2024: A look back at a year of war and upheaval in the Middle East

2024-12-29 17:00:05 - From: France 24

The year 2024 was marked by an escalation of armed conflict across the Middle East. Alongside the relentless bombing of Gaza, Israel expanded operations into Lebanon to target Hamas ally Hezbollah, whose militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel. For the first time in two decades, Israel also exchanged fire with Iran while Syria witnessed the spectacular fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime at the hands of Turkish-backed rebels.