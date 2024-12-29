Erbil's Christian community holds high hopes for peace and stability in 2025

2024-12-29 17:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As 2025 approaches, the Christian community in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, eagerly awaits the fulfillment of their wishes in the new year.

Their hopes are centered on peaceful coexistence, security, and stability, along with improvements in the conditions of Christians and the return of expatriates.

Sabah, a resident of Ankawa, told Shafaq News, "My greatest wish is for the continuation of peaceful coexistence in Erbil and the Kurdistan Region in general. Here, we are like one family, Christians, Muslims, Yazidis, and others. I hope these bonds deepen further, and I also wish for the return of Christians who left due to difficult circumstances in recent years."

He affirmed, "Erbil has been and will always be a home for everyone. I pray that God maintains peace and security in the Region and throughout Iraq."

Maryam, a Christian resident, said, "I hope the new year marks the beginning of the return of all emigrated Christians to their land and homes. I wish for all citizens to feel safe and dignified. We believe that young people can build a better future if they have opportunities and a safe environment, and this is what I hope for in the new year."

Gerges, another Christian resident, expressed his hopes, stating, "I hope the stability we experience here continues and that peace prevails throughout Iraq. My wish is also for expatriate Christians to have the opportunity to return to their original cities and start anew. We love this land and hope to contribute to its building and development in an environment of security and harmony."

The majority of Iraq's remaining Christians reside in Erbil, with estimates suggesting there are between 250,000 to 300,000 Christians in the Region.

Christians in Erbil are primarily Assyrians, Chaldeans, and Syriacs, who are descendants of ancient Assyria.

The Christian population in Iraq was estimated to be around 1.5 million before the 2003 US-led invasion. However, due to sectarian violence and the rise of ISIS, many Christians fled their homes, with a significant number seeking refuge in the Kurdistan Region.

Since 2014, the number of internally displaced Christian families in Erbil has increased by over 10,000 due to the ISIS attacks on the Nineveh Plains.