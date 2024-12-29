Turkish army neutralizes four PKK militants, seizes weapons

2024-12-29 18:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ TheTurkish Ministry of Defense neutralized, on Sunday, four members of theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and Syria.

According to astatement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Turkish forces neutralized twoPKK militants in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq and two more inthe Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria

The Turkish Ministryof Defense did not provide any further details.

Notably, Turkiye usesthe term “neutralize” to indicate that a PKK member has been killed, injured,or captured.

In addition, theTurkish Ministry of Defense revealed, in another statement that the army seizedweapons and military equipment in a cave believed to be a PKK hideout in Duhok,in the Iraqi Kurdistan. Items confiscated include hand grenades, ammunition, abinocular, a hard drive, 2 mobile phones, a camera, a sniper camouflage suit, athermal suit, and 7 gas masks.

The PKK, labeled aterrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union,has been waging an armed insurgency against the Turkish government since the1980s in pursuit of greater autonomy for Kurds in Turkiye. This prolongedconflict has resulted in tens of thousands of fatalities, prompting Turkiye tocarry out cross-border military operations targeting PKK bases in Iraq and YPGforces in Syria, which Ankara considers offshoots of the PKK.