Al-Sulaymaniyah stock exchange to close for three days to celebrate New Year

2024-12-29 18:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Stock Exchange Council announced that currency trading markets, including the dollar market in the province, will be closed for three days to celebrate the New Year.

The Council stated that “the closure was requested by the majority of currency traders. The markets will officially cease operations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, resuming activity on Saturday, January 4, 2025.”

Currency markets in various cities often close for specific occasions, such as religious holidays or the New Year, allowing employees and traders to celebrate or take a break.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, the currency market, particularly the dollar market, is a vital economic hub with significant activity. Any decision to close these markets is notable and impacts the region's commercial activities.