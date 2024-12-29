Iraq News Now

HomeNPRGeneral › He left everything to flee war in Syria. What does the war's end mean for his future?

He left everything to flee war in Syria. What does the war's end mean for his future?

He left everything to flee war in Syria. What does the war's end mean for his future?
He left everything to flee war in Syria. What does the war's end mean for his future?
2024-12-29 23:20:28 - From: NPR
When Syria's dictatorship fell in early December, celebrations broke out around the world - including nearly 6,000 miles away, in Toledo, Ohio.

That's where Mohammed al-Refai, a refugee from Syria, lives now. NPR has followed his story for nearly a decade.

In 2015, millions of Syrians fled the civil war in their country. al-Refai got a visa to come to the U.S. His parents and siblings, who fled to Jordan, did not. So, he moved on his own to Toledo, where built a new life for himself.

He long dreamed of visiting his family and maybe, one day, returning to Syria.

With the Syrian civil war now over, we talked to al-Refai about what comes next.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Continue following on NPR