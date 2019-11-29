Home › Iraq News › Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi says he will resign over anti-government protests

BAGHDAD,— Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would offer his resignation to parliament to allow lawmakers to choose a new government, in a move that follows weeks of violent anti-government protests.



Abdul Mahdi’s decision came in response to a call for a change of leadership on Friday by Iraq’s top Shi’ite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, his office said in a statement.



“In response to this call, and in order to facilitate it as quickly as possible, I will present to parliament a demand (to accept) my resignation from the leadership of the current government,” said the statement, signed by Abdul Mahdi.























The statement did not specify when he would tender his resignation. Parliament is due to convene on Sunday.



The announcement came after weeks of anti-government unrest in which security forces have killed around 400 mostly peaceful demonstrators and the country has careered towards a serious escalation of violence.



Iraqis have taken to the street in their thousands to demand the departure of their government and political class which they view as corrupt and beholden to foreign powers, especially neighboring Iran.



Iraqi protesters stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday.



