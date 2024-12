2024-12-30 15:00:05 - From: France 24

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader and head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group, hosted a Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday. The meeting is an effort to rebuild relations between the two countries after the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad, who was a close ally of Russia.