Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Deeply Concerned about Reported Use of Live Ammunition against Protesters in Iraq, Secretary-General Calls on Authorities to Exercise Maximum Restraint

Iraq: Deeply Concerned about Reported Use of Live Ammunition against Protesters in Iraq, Secretary-General Calls on Authorities to Exercise Maximum Restraint

2019/11/30 | 00:10



Country: Iraq



SG/SM/19884







The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:







The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned over reports of the continued use of live ammunition against demonstrators in Iraq, which has led to a rising number of deaths and injuries, including today in Nasiriyah. He urges all actors to refrain from violence and to engage in peaceful and meaningful dialogue for the benefit of Iraq and the Iraqi people.







The Secretary‑General reiterates his call on the Iraqi authorities to exercise maximum restraint, protect the lives of demonstrators, respect the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and swiftly to investigate all acts of violence.







The Secretary‑General also reminds the Iraqi authorities of their obligation to protect diplomatic and consular facilities and personnel, as well as public and private property.







For information media. Not an official record.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Secretary-GeneralCountry: IraqSG/SM/19884The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned over reports of the continued use of live ammunition against demonstrators in Iraq, which has led to a rising number of deaths and injuries, including today in Nasiriyah. He urges all actors to refrain from violence and to engage in peaceful and meaningful dialogue for the benefit of Iraq and the Iraqi people.The Secretary‑General reiterates his call on the Iraqi authorities to exercise maximum restraint, protect the lives of demonstrators, respect the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and swiftly to investigate all acts of violence.The Secretary‑General also reminds the Iraqi authorities of their obligation to protect diplomatic and consular facilities and personnel, as well as public and private property.For information media. Not an official record.