عربي | كوردى


2 stabbed to death in London, attacker shot dead

2 stabbed to death in London, attacker shot dead
2019/11/30 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two people were stabbed to death in London on Friday in a terrorist attack, before the police managed to shoot dead the attacker.



The man involved in the attack was convicted earlier on terrorism-related charges, said The Times. Three people were also injured.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the attack, and urged enforcing sentences against "serious" criminals, especially terrorists.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW