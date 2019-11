2 stabbed to death in London, attacker shot dead

2019/11/30 | 02:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Two people were stabbed to death in London on Friday in a terrorist attack, before the police managed to shoot dead the attacker.The man involved in the attack was convicted earlier on terrorism-related charges, said The Times. Three people were also injured.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the attack, and urged enforcing sentences against "serious" criminals, especially terrorists.