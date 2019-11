Trump to head to London for NATO summit

2019/11/30 | 03:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Trump is heading to London next week to meet with other world leaders and mark the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance, CBS News reported.It's a trip that comes the same week as the House Judiciary Committee holds its first public impeachment hearing, and as Britain prepares for yet another election.Trump is expected to meet one-on-one with a handful of his counterparts, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Angela Merkel. But he is not currently scheduled to meet one-on-one with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.