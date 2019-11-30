Home › Baghdad Post › Trump to head to London for NATO summit

Trump to head to London for NATO summit

2019/11/30 | 03:25



President Trump is heading to London next week to meet with other world leaders and mark the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance, CBS News reported.







It's a trip that comes the same week as the House Judiciary Committee holds its first public impeachment hearing, and as Britain prepares for yet another election.Trump is expected to meet one-on-one with a handful of his counterparts, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Angela Merkel. But he is not currently scheduled to meet one-on-one with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.











