Sadr: Abd al-Mahdi's resignation not end of corruption

2019/11/30 | 03:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sadrist
Movement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr said on Friday that the resignation of Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi was one of the revolution outcome, but does not mean
the end of corruption.Sadr
thanked protesters and the Supreme Marja' as Abd Al-Mahdi has resigned, and
proposed holding a public referendum to select a new prime minister.Prime
Minister's nomination should be through a popular referendum on five
candidates, Sadr said, suggesting that ballot boxes be put in the squares of
protests.
