Sadr: Abd al-Mahdi's resignation not end of corruption

2019/11/30 | 03:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-SadristMovement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr said on Friday that the resignation of PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi was one of the revolution outcome, but does not meanthe end of corruption.Sadrthanked protesters and the Supreme Marja' as Abd Al-Mahdi has resigned, andproposed holding a public referendum to select a new prime minister.PrimeMinister's nomination should be through a popular referendum on fivecandidates, Sadr said, suggesting that ballot boxes be put in the squares ofprotests.