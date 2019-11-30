عربي | كوردى


Sadr: Abd al-Mahdi's resignation not end of corruption

2019/11/30 | 03:25
Sadrist

Movement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr said on Friday that the resignation of Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi was one of the revolution outcome, but does not mean

the end of corruption.Sadr

thanked protesters and the Supreme Marja' as Abd Al-Mahdi has resigned, and

proposed holding a public referendum to select a new prime minister.Prime

Minister's nomination should be through a popular referendum on five

candidates, Sadr said, suggesting that ballot boxes be put in the squares of

protests.





