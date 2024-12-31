More than half of Syrian children out of school: Save the Children to AFP
2024-12-31 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor
About half of school-age children in Syria are missing out on education after nearly 14 years of civil war, Save the Children told AFP on Monday, calling for "immediate action".
The overwhelming majority of Syrian children are also in need of immediate humanitarian assistance including food, the charity said, with at least half of them requiring psychological help to overcome war trauma.