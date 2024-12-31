Advisers urged Tony Blair to rein in George W Bush over Iraq war ‘mission from God’

2024-12-31 03:20:03 - From: The Guardian

A senior US official said the president needed a ‘dose of reality’ to deal with Iraqi insurgents, documents reveal

Tony Blair’s advisers privately questioned if the US had “proper political control” of military operations in Iraq after a senior US official confided that George W Bush believed he was on a “mission from God” against Iraqi insurgents, newly released documents reveal.

Blair needed to “deliver some difficult messages” to the then US president for a “more measured approach” in April 2004, following a US military operation to suppress a major uprising in the city of Falluja, according to papers released to the National Archives in Kew, west London.

