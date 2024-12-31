Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, records a downward trend in Erbil

2024-12-31 12:25:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad’s markets while they dropped in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 556,000 IQD, with a buying price of 526,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 526,000 IQD, with a buying price of 522,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 643,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 563,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 483,000 IQD.