Kurdistan’s Civil Defense teams on high alert for New Year's Eve celebrations

2024-12-31 12:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Erbil Civil Defense Directorate announced, on Tuesday, that it has completed all necessary preparations for New Year's Eve celebrations across the Kurdistan Region.

During a press conference, the Directorate’s spokesperson Major Sarkot Karesh stated, "Since December 25, we have organized units, firefighting teams, and civil defense personnel at all locations designated for New Year's celebrations, particularly churches and places for religious rituals, to ensure no breaches or emergencies occur."

"Today is the last day of 2024, and on this occasion, there will be many celebration areas across the Region, including numerous tourist spots. Therefore, we have deployed firefighting and civil defense teams throughout all the provinces and independent administrations within Kurdistan."

He urged licensed hall owners to "adhere to the directives and instructions of the Civil Defense Directorate on New Year’s Eve to ensure the safety of citizens and to prevent the use of fireworks and firecrackers inside closed halls to avoid fires."