Home › Iraq News › Iraqis Rise Up Against 16 Years of ‘Made in the USA’ Corruption

2019/11/30 | 13:30



independent journalist and a researcher for CODEPINK. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- As Americans sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, Iraqis were mourning more than60 people killed by police and soldiers on Thursday in Baghdad, Najaf and Nasiriyah.Nearly 400 protesters have been killed since hundreds of thousands of peopletook to the streets at the beginning of October. Human rights groups have describedthe crisis in Iraq as a "bloodbath,"Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi has announced he will resign, and Sweden has openedaninvestigation against Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Al-Shammari, who is aSwedish citizen, for crimes against humanity.According to AlJazeera, "Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political classseen as corrupt and serving foreign powers while many Iraqis languish in povertywithout jobs, healthcare or education." Only36% of the adult population of Iraq have jobs, and despite the gutting ofthe public sector under U.S. occupation, its tattered remnants still employmore people than the private sector, which fared even worse under the violenceand chaos of the U.S.’s militarized shock doctrine.Western reporting conveniently casts Iran as the dominant foreign player inIraq today. But while Iran has gained enormous influence and is oneof the targets of the protests, most of the people ruling Iraq today arestill the former exiles that theU.S. flew in with its occupation forces in 2003, "coming to Iraq withempty pockets to fill" as a taxi-driver in Baghdad told a Western reporterat the time. The real causes of Iraq’s unending political and economic crisisare these former exiles’ betrayal of their country, their endemic corruptionand the U.S.’s illegitimate role in destroying Iraq’s government, handing itover to them and maintaining them in power for 16 years.The corruption of both U.S. and Iraqi officials during the U.S. occupationis welldocumented. UN Security Council resolution 1483 established a $20 billionDevelopment Fund for Iraq using previously seized Iraqi assets, money left inthe UN’s "oil for food" program and new Iraqi oil revenues. An auditby KPMG and a special inspector general found that a huge proportion of thatmoney was stolen or embezzled by U.S. and Iraqi officials.Lebanese customs officials found $13 million in cash aboard Iraqi-Americaninterim Interior Minister Falah Naqib’s plane. Occupation crime boss Paul Bremermaintained a $600 million slush fund with no paperwork. An Iraqi governmentministry with 602 employees collected salaries for 8,206. A U.S. Army officerdoubled the price on a contract to rebuild a hospital, and told the hospital’sdirector the extra cash was his "retirement package." A U.S. contractorbilled $60 million on a $20 million contract to rebuild a cement factory, andtold Iraqi officials they should just be grateful the U.S. had saved them fromSaddam Hussein. A U.S. pipeline contractor charged $3.4 million for non-existentworkers and "other improper charges." Out of 198 contracts reviewedby the inspector general, only 44 had documentation to confirm the work wasdone.U.S. "paying agents" distributing money for projects around Iraqpocketed millions of dollars in cash.The inspector general only investigatedone area, around Hillah, but found $96.6 million dollars unaccounted for inthat area alone. One American agent could not account for $25 million, whileanother could only account for $6.3 million out of $23 million. The "CoalitionProvisional Authority" used agents like these all over Iraq and simply"cleared" their accounts when they left the country. One agent whowas challenged came back the next day with $1.9 million in missing cash.The U.S. Congress also budgeted $18.4 billion for reconstruction in Iraq in2003, but apart from $3.4 billion diverted to “security,” less than $1 billionof it was ever disbursed. Many Americans believe U.S. oil companies have madeout like bandits in Iraq, but that’s not true either. The plans that Westernoil companies drew up with Vice President Cheneyin 2001 had that intent, but a law to grant Western oil companies lucrative"production sharing agreements" (PSAs) worth tens of billions peryear was exposed as asmash and grab raid and the Iraqi National Assembly refused to pass it.Finally, in 2009, Iraq’s leaders and their U.S. puppet-masters gave up on PSAs(for the time being…) and invited foreign oil companies to bid on "technicalservice agreements" (TSAs) worth$1 to $6 per barrel for increases in production from Iraqi oilfields. Tenyears later, production has only increased to 4.6million barrels per day, of which 3.8million are exported. From Iraqi oil exports of about $80 billion per year,foreign firms with TSAs earn only $1.4 billion, and the largest contracts arenot held by U.S. firms. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is earningabout $430 million in 2019; BP earns $235 million; Malaysia’s Petronas $120million; Russia’s Lukoil $105 million; and Italy’s ENI $100 million. The bulkof Iraq’s oil revenues still flow through the Iraq National Oil Company (INOC)to the corrupt U.S.-backed government in Baghdad.Another legacy of the U.S. occupation is Iraq’s convoluted election systemand the undemocratic horse-trading by which the executive branch of the Iraqigovernment is selected. The 2018election was contested by 143 parties grouped into 27 coalitions or "lists,"plus 61 other independent parties. Ironically, this is similar to the contrived,multi-layered politicalsystem the British created to control Iraq and exclude Shiites from powerafter the Iraqi revolt of 1920.Today, this corrupt system keeps dominant power in the hands of a cabal ofcorrupt Shiite and Kurdish politicians who spent many years in exile in theWest, working with Ahmed Chalabi’s U.S.-based Iraqi National Congress (INC),Ayad Allawi’s U.K.-based Iraqi National Accord (INA) and various factions ofthe Shiite Islamist Dawa Party. Voter turnout has dwindled from 70% in 2005to 44.5% in 2018.Ayad Allawi and the INA were the instrument for the CIA’s hopelessly bungledmilitary coup in Iraq in 1996. The Iraqi government followed every detailof the plot on a closed-circuit radio handed over by one of the conspiratorsand arrested all the CIA’s agents inside Iraq on the eve of the coup. It executedthirty military officers and jailed a hundred more, leaving the CIA with nohuman intelligence from inside Iraq.Ahmed Chalabi and the INC filled that vacuum with a web of lies that warmongeringU.S. officials fed into the echo chamber of the U.S. corporate media to justifythe invasion of Iraq. On June 26th 2002, the INC sent a letter to the SenateAppropriations Committee to lobby for more U.S. funding. It identified its "InformationCollection Program" as the primary source for 108stories about Iraq’s fictitious "Weapons of Mass Destruction"and links to Al-Qaeda in U.S. and international newspapers and magazines.After the invasion, Allawi and Chalabi became leading members of the U.S. occupation’sIraqi Governing Council. Allawi was appointed Prime Minister of Iraq’s interimgovernment in 2004, and Chalabi was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and OilMinister in the transitional government in 2005. Chalabi failed to win a seatin the 2005 National Assembly election, but was later elected to the assemblyand remained a powerful figure until his death in 2015. Allawi and the INA arestill involved in the horse-trading for senior positions after every election,despite never getting more than 8% of the votes – and only 6% in 2018.These are the senior ministers of the new Iraqi government formed after the2018 election, with some details of their Western backgrounds:Adil Abdul-Mahdi – Prime Minister (France). Born in Baghdad in 1942. Father was a governmentminister under the British-backed monarchy. Lived in France from 1969-2003,earning a Ph.D in politics at Poitiers. In France, he became a follower of AyatollahKhomeini and a founding member of the Iran-based Supreme Council for the IslamicRevolution in Iraq (SCIRI) in 1982. Was SCIRI’s representative in Iraqi Kurdistanfor a period in the 1990s. After the invasion, he became Finance Minister inAllawi’s interim government in 2004; Vice President from 2005-11; Oil Ministerfrom 2014-16.Barham Salih – President (U.K. & U.S.). Born in Sulaymaniyah in 1960. Ph.D. in Engineering(Liverpool – 1987). Joined Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in 1976. Jailedfor 6 weeks in in 1979 and left Iraq for the U.K. PUK representative in Londonfrom 1979-91; head of PUK office in Washington from 1991-2001. President ofKurdish Regional Government (KRG) from 2001-4; Deputy PM in interim Iraqi governmentin 2004; Planning Minister in transitional government in 2005; Deputy PM from2006-9; Prime Minister of KRG from 2009-12.MohamedAli Alhakim – Foreign Minister (U.K. & U.S.). Born in Najafin 1952. M.Sc. (Birmingham), Ph.D. in Telecom Engineering (Southern California),Professor at Northeastern University in Boston 1995-2003. After the invasion,he became Deputy Secretary-General and Planning Coordinator in the Iraqi GoverningCouncil; Communications Minister in interim government in 2004; Planning Directorat Foreign Ministry, and Economic Adviser to VP Abdul-Mahdi from 2005-10; andUN Ambassador from 2010-18.Fuad Hussein – Finance Minister & Deputy PM (Netherlands & France). Born in Khanaqin(majority Kurdish town in Diyala province) in 1946. Joined Kurdish Student Unionand Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) as a student in Baghdad. Lived in Netherlandsfrom 1975-87; incomplete Ph.D. in International Relations; married to DutchChristian woman. Appointed deputy head of Kurdish Institute in Paris in 1987.Attended Iraqi exile political conferences in Beirut (1991), New York (1999)& London (2002). After the invasion, he became an adviser at the EducationMinistry from 2003-5; and Chief of Staff to Masoud Barzani, President of theKRG, from 2005-17.Thamir Ghadhban – Oil Minister & Deputy PM (U.K.). Born in Karbala in 1945. B.Sc. (UCL)& M.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering (Imperial College, London). Joined BasraPetroleum Co. in 1973. Director General of Engineering and then Planning atIraqi Oil Ministry from 1989-92. Imprisoned for 3 months and demoted in 1992,but did not leave Iraq, and was reappointed Director General of Planning in2001. After the invasion, he was promoted to CEO of Oil Ministry; Oil Ministerin the interim government in 2004; elected to National Assembly in 2005 andserved on 3-man committee that drafted the failedoil law; chaired Prime Minister’s Advisors’ Committee from 2006-16.MajorGeneral (Retd) Najah Al-Shammari – Defense Minister (Sweden). Bornin Baghdad in 1967. The only Sunni Arab among senior ministers. Military officersince 1987. Has lived in Sweden and may have been member of Allawi’s INA before2003. Senior officer in U.S.-backed Iraqi special forces recruited from INC,INA and Kurdish Peshmerga from 2003-7. Deputy commander of "counterterrorism"forces 2007-9. Residency in Sweden 2009-15. Swedish citizen since 2015. Reportedlyunder investigation for benefits fraud in Sweden, and now for crimesagainst humanity in killing of over 300 protesters in October-November 2019.In 2003, the U.S. and its allies unleashed unspeakable, systematic violenceagainst the people of Iraq. Public health experts reliably estimated that thefirst three years of war and hostile military occupation cost about 650,000Iraqi lives. But the U.S. did succeed in installing a puppet governmentof formerly Western-based Shiite and Kurdish politicians in the fortified GreenZone in Baghdad, with control over Iraq’s oil revenues. As we can see, manyof the ministers in the U.S.-appointed interim government in 2004 are stillruling Iraq today.U.S. forces deployed ever-escalating violence against Iraqis who resisted theinvasion and hostile military occupation of their country. In 2004, the U.S.began training a large force of Iraqipolice commandos for the Interior Ministry, and unleashed commando unitsrecruited from SCIRI’s Badr Brigade militia as deathsquads in Baghdad in April 2005. This U.S.-backedreign of terror peaked in the summer of 2006, with the corpses of as manyas 1,800 victims brought to the Baghdad morgue each month. An Iraqi human rightsgroup examined3,498 bodies of summary execution victims and identified 92% of them aspeople arrested by Interior Ministry forces.The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency tracked "enemy-initiatedattacks" throughout the occupation and found that over 90% were againstU.S. and allied military targets, not “sectarian” attacks on civilians. Butthe U.S. officials used a narrative of “sectarian violence” to blame the workof U.S.-trained Interior Ministry death squads on independent Shiite militiaslike Muqtada al-Sadr’s MahdiArmy.The government Iraqis are protesting against today is still led by the samegang of U.S.-backed Iraqi exiles who wove a web of lies to stage manage theinvasion of their own country in 2003, and then hid behind the walls of theGreen Zone while U.S. forces and death squads slaughteredtheir people to make the country "safe" for their corrupt government.More recently they again acted as cheerleaders as American bombs,rocketsand artillery reduced most of Mosul, Iraq’s second city, to rubble, after twelveyears of occupation, corruption and savage repression droveits people into the arms of the Islamic State. Kurdish intelligence reportsrevealed that more than 40,000civilians were killed in the U.S.-led destruction of Mosul. On the pretextof fighting the Islamic State, the U.S. has reestablished a huge military basefor over 5,000 U.S. troops at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar province.The cost of rebuilding Mosul, Fallujah and other cities and towns is conservativelyestimated at $88billion. But despite $80 billion per year in oil exports and a federal budgetof over $100 billion, the Iraqi government has allocated no money at all forreconstruction. Foreign, mostly wealthy Arab countries, have pledged $30 billion,including just $3 billion from the U.S., but very little of that has been, ormay ever be, delivered.The history of Iraq since 2003 has been a never-ending disaster for its people.Many of this new generation of Iraqis who have grown up amid the ruins and chaosthe U.S. occupation left in its wake believe they have nothing to lose but theirblood and their lives, as they taketo the streets to reclaim their dignity, their future and their country’ssovereignty.The bloody handprints of U.S. officials and their Iraqi puppets all over thiscrisis should stand as a dire warning to Americans of the predictably catastrophicresults of an illegal foreign policy based on sanctions, coups, threats andthe use of military force to try to impose the will of deluded U.S. leaderson people all over the world.Nicolas J.S. Davies is the author of BloodOn Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq. He is anindependent journalist and a researcher for CODEPINK.