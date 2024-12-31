Middle East crisis live: Israel tells Houthis they face ‘miserable fate’ if rocket attacks continue

2024-12-31 13:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, says Iran-backed group in Yemen would be targeted by Israeli military after recent attacks on Israel

Syria’s new rulers have confirmed the appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defence minister in the new interim government, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Reuters had initially reported the appointment of Abu Qasra, a leading figure in the insurgency which toppled Bashar al-Assad, on 21 December after speaking to an official source.

