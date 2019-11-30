Home › Baghdad Post › 71 people killed in Najaf, Nasiriya in three days, security estimates

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Twenty people were killed in Najaf province, while 51 others were killed in Nasiriya city in Dhi Qar, according to a semi-final estimate that has been issued by security troops.In remarks, a security source said that the estimate included the victims of Najaf and Nasiriya during Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.Around 1,200 protesters were injured, the source added.