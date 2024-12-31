Syrian Maysa Sabreen made first woman central bank chief: senior official

2024-12-31 18:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrian authorities have appointed Maysa Sabreen as interim central bank governor, a bank official told AFP on Tuesday, the first time a woman heads the financial establishment.

Sabreen, until recently the bank's first deputy governor, took her new position on Tuesday, said a department manager at the Central Bank of Syria who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

"We received an internal circular yesterday assigning Dr Maysa Sabreen to run the Central Bank of Syria in a caretaker capacity," he said.

He did not say when her interim mandate was due to end.