Special forces troops face prosecution over alleged war crimes in Syria

2024-12-31 22:00:03 - From: The Guardian

MoD reveals incidents involving 10 soldiers are under investigation after trying to keep figures secret

Nine special forces troops are facing prosecution over alleged war crimes committed in Syria, the government has revealed, with another member of the armed forces under investigation over their actions in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defence has said the prosecuting authority for the armed forces – known as the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) – has been considering the cases of the 10 individuals over at least three separate incidents, though it would not say what those were.

