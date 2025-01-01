Iraq Approves $4.5bn Basra-Haditha Oil Pipeline

2025-01-01 07:02:46 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Oil's proposal for the construction of the Basra-Haditha oil pipeline, with a capacity of 2.25 million barrels per day. Key decisions include: Contract Approval: Endorsed a 5.97225 trillion dinar [$4.5 billion] contract between Basra Oil Company (BOC) and State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), […]

