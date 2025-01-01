Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Iraqi Central Bank sells +$60B in foreign currency auctions in 2024

Iraqi Central Bank sells +$60B in foreign currency auctions in 2024

Iraqi Central Bank sells +$60B in foreign currency auctions in 2024
Iraqi Central Bank sells +$60B in foreign currency auctions in 2024
2025-01-01 13:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) sales of US dollars in itsforeign currency auctions exceeded $60 billion in 2024, a significant increasecompared to the previous year.

According to the CBI’s data, the CBI's currency auctions show totalsales of $60,154,755,191 during 2024. This marks a 47% increase from 2023,which recorded total sales of $40,925,383,937.

The average monthly sales in 2024 were approximately $5,012,383,000.

Breakdown of Sales:

-Foreign Transfers for Trade Finance: Amounted to $58,691,005,191,allocated to fund international trade.

-Cash Sales to Banks: Reached $1,463,750,000.

The Bank covered the transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQDper dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electroniccards, and foreign transfers, while the rate is 1,305 IQD per dollar for cashtransactions.

Continue following on Shafaq News