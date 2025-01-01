Turkish artillery targets PKK positions in Northern Duhok in New Year's Eve

2025-01-01 16:25:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery targeted positions belongingto the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the north of Duhok, a security sourcein Duhok reported on Wednesday

The source told Shafaq News that heavy artillery hit "thevicinity of the villages of Balafa, Barji, and Sargali, in the Mount Gara andMount Matin areas overlooking Al-Amadiya district " adding that "theTurkish army used tank-mounted artillery and medium-sized weapons in theattack."

The extent of human and material losses resulting from theshelling has not yet been determined, the source noted.

These areas have been subjected to intense shelling for morethan a week by the Turkish army, which has a strong presence on the peaks ofMount Matin.

He explained that "the bombardment targets positions incomplex geographical conditions that make it difficult to reach those locationsor accurately assess the losses."

Notably, Turkiye conducts operations to combat the PKK,which targets its forces and citizens and operates in several countries in theregion, including Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

The PKK has established a stronghold in the Qandil Mountainsin the KRI and is active in various cities, regions, and valleys, launchingattacks on Turkish territory from there.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has its origins inthe early 1980s when the PKK began its armed struggle for an independentKurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, this conflictescalated into a full-scale insurgency, with the PKK employing guerrillatactics and the Turkish military responding with major operations targeting PKKstrongholds, both within Turkiye and across the border in northern Iraq.