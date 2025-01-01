Kurdistan Region records fires and injuries during New Year's Eve

2025-01-01 17:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ New Year's celebrations in the Kurdistan Regionof Iraq (KRI) witnessed various incidents including traffic accidents andfires, resulting in several injuries.

The Director of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Emergency Center, SamanNader, told Shafaq News Agency, "13 injuries were recorded during lastnight's celebrations in the city, including traffic accidents, altercations,cases of suffocation, and injuries caused by fireworks."

In Erbil, the province recorded 10 minor injuries during NewYear’s celebrations, a medical source reported to Shafaq News.

Civil Defense spokesperson Shakhwan Saeed told Shafaq Newsthat two fires occurred in Erbil. No human casualties were reported.

"The first incident was caused by fireworks, igniting aroom in a house in Ankawa. The fire was quickly contained. The second fireoccurred while gasoline was being transferred from a car," he explained.

The Head of the Fire Department's Media Office, Colonel PyorAbdulaziz, told Shafaq News that Duhok had a safe New Year's Eve without incidents,adding that this achievement reflects the citizens’ commitment to safetyguidelines and their cooperation with local authorities.

He continued, "Firefighting teams were fully preparedto handle any emergencies, and the local government formed a strict securitycommittee to ensure the safety of citizens during the night.”

Duhok did not host any official New Year celebrations, buthundreds of families gathered for private celebrations in restaurants and cafesacross the city, he revealed.

Meanwhile, Saif Al-Badr, spokesperson for the Ministry ofHealth, announced earlier on Wednesday that 183 people were injured due tofireworks and stray gunfire during New Year’s celebrations in Baghdad and otherprovinces, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry spokesperson confirmed that no fatalities hadbeen recorded so far, despite the severity of some injuries.

However, security sources reported that two young men diedin Baghdad due to stray gunfire during the New Year’s celebrations.