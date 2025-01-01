Turkiye downs PKK drone north of Kurdistan’s Duhok

2025-01-01 17:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish air defensesshot down a drone belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) north ofDuhok, Kurdistan Region, witnesses reported on Wednesday.

The witnesses told Shafaq News,"Turkish air defenses stationed at the peaks of Matin Mountain,overlooking the Al-Amadiya district north of Duhok, downed a PKK drone in anarea between the villages of Kwani and Merstak within the district."

"The drone's fall did notresult in any civilian casualties,” they added.

Earlier today, Turkish artillerytargeted PKK positions in the vicinity of several villages in the Mount Garaand Mount Matin areas overlooking the Al-Amadiya district.

In recent years, Turkiye hasintensified its operations in northern Iraq using drone strikes and groundforces to target PKK strongholds, actions it argues are “vital” forsafeguarding national interests and preventing cross-border attacks.

Ankara, along with the US and theEU, considers the PKK a terrorist organization.