Syria FM hopes first foreign visit to Saudi opens 'new, bright page'

2025-01-02 03:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's top diplomat said he hoped to open a "new, bright page" with Saudi Arabia upon arriving in the kingdom Wednesday, the first foreign visit for Syria's new rulers, who seized power last month.

"I have just arrived in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by the Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra and the Head of the General Intelligence Service Anas Khattab," Assaad al-Shibani said in a statement on X.