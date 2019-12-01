Saairun MP says Abd Al-Mahdi may be held accountable

2019/12/01 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Saairun Alliance MP
considered the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi from his post as
not enough, and stressed the need to hold those who targeted protesters accountable."The
resignation of Adel Abdul-Mahdi came as a result of public pressure and the
revolution launched by the Iraqi people against corruption and quota (system),"
said Amjad al-Oqabi, a Saairun MP."The
government has lost its constitutional legitimacy since the first day of the
last month when it opened fire on citizens expressing their views in rejecting
the wrong policies of the executive authority," he said.He added that Abd al-Mahdi
resorted to resignation after he found a real intention in the parliament to
remove him from power.
A Saairun Alliance MP
considered the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi from his post as
not enough, and stressed the need to hold those who targeted protesters accountable."The
resignation of Adel Abdul-Mahdi came as a result of public pressure and the
revolution launched by the Iraqi people against corruption and quota (system),"
said Amjad al-Oqabi, a Saairun MP."The
government has lost its constitutional legitimacy since the first day of the
last month when it opened fire on citizens expressing their views in rejecting
the wrong policies of the executive authority," he said.He added that Abd al-Mahdi
resorted to resignation after he found a real intention in the parliament to
remove him from power.