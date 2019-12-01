عربي | كوردى


Saairun MP says Abd Al-Mahdi may be held accountable
2019/12/01 | 13:45
A Saairun Alliance MP

considered the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi from his post as

not enough, and stressed the need to hold those who targeted protesters accountable."The

resignation of Adel Abdul-Mahdi came as a result of public pressure and the

revolution launched by the Iraqi people against corruption and quota (system),"

said Amjad al-Oqabi, a Saairun MP."The

government has lost its constitutional legitimacy since the first day of the

last month when it opened fire on citizens expressing their views in rejecting

the wrong policies of the executive authority," he said.He added that Abd al-Mahdi

resorted to resignation after he found a real intention in the parliament to

remove him from power.





