Saairun MP says Abd Al-Mahdi may be held accountable

Saairun MP says Abd Al-Mahdi may be held accountable

2019/12/01 | 13:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A Saairun Alliance MPconsidered the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi from his post asnot enough, and stressed the need to hold those who targeted protesters accountable."Theresignation of Adel Abdul-Mahdi came as a result of public pressure and therevolution launched by the Iraqi people against corruption and quota (system),"said Amjad al-Oqabi, a Saairun MP."Thegovernment has lost its constitutional legitimacy since the first day of thelast month when it opened fire on citizens expressing their views in rejectingthe wrong policies of the executive authority," he said.He added that Abd al-Mahdiresorted to resignation after he found a real intention in the parliament toremove him from power.