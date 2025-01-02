Hengaw: 57 Kurdish porters killed, 282 injured in Iran in 2024

2025-01-02 16:20:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Fifty-seven Kurdish porters, known locally as kolbars, werekilled and 282 others injured in Iran in 2024, the Hengaw Organization forHuman Rights reported on Thursday.

The report highlighted that "80% of the fatalities and injurieswere caused by direct attacks carried out by Iranian security forces."

Other incidents resulted from landmine explosions and avalanches.

Kolbars, often working in perilous conditions along the rugged Iran-Iraqborder, transport goods in search of livelihood opportunities. However, theyfrequently encounter life-threatening risks, including security crackdowns andenvironmental hazards.

"The dangers faced by kolbars are immense. Many are forced intothis hazardous work due to economic hardship, despite the known risks,"Hengaw stated.

Notably, the Statistics Center of the Kurdpa Human Rights Organizationdocumented that between 2012 and 2023, at least 2,206 kolbars were killed orinjured. Among them, 589 lost their lives, while 1,617 sustained injuries.