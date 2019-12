Dutch police deny ‘terrorist motive’ behind The Hague attack

2019/12/01 | 20:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Dutch police on Sunday said that the 35-year old man behind The Hague attack on Friday did not have a terrorist motive.The suspect was arrested only a day after the incident, which injured three people, took place.The incident occurred in a busy shopping street. It comes in parallel with another knife attack in London on the same day. London’s attack was classified as “terrorist”.