Syria's new rulers hold talks in Saudi on first foreign visit

Ministers from Syria's transitional government held talks in Saudi Arabia on Thursday on their first foreign visit since they toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.

"Through this first visit in the history of free Syria, we aspire to open a new, bright page in Syrian-Saudi relations that befits the long shared history between the two countries," interim Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani posted on social media after arriving in Riyadh late on Wednesday.