Syria's new rulers hold talks in Saudi on first foreign visit

2025-01-02 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Ministers from Syria's transitional government held talks in Saudi Arabia on Thursday on their first foreign visit since they toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.

"Through this first visit in the history of free Syria, we aspire to open a new, bright page in Syrian-Saudi relations that befits the long shared history between the two countries," interim Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani posted on social media after arriving in Riyadh late on Wednesday.

