Syrians in Erbil: Mixed views on returning home amid uncertainty

2025-01-03 00:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Syrian refugees in Erbil, thecapital of the Kurdistan Region, have shared varying perspectives on thepossibility of returning to their homeland amid the recent political andsecurity developments in Syria.

Their opinions, expressed in interviewswith Shafaq News Agency, highlight a blend of fears regarding Syria’s uncertainfuture and conditional hopes for return, contingent on improved circumstances.Many, however, prefer to remain in their stable lives in the Kurdistan Region.

Fear of Returning

Khaled, a Syrian refugee who has lived inErbil since 2015, expressed his apprehension about returning to Syria.“Although I miss my city and dream of going back one day, I feel deeply anxiousabout Syria’s future. The security and economic conditions there are completelyunstable. I fear losing everything we’ve built here over the past years,” hetold Shafaq News.

He added, “I’ve started a small businessin Erbil and managed to provide my family with a relatively stable life. Forme, returning would be a huge risk unless there are significant and clearchanges in the political and security situation there.”

Conditional Optimism

Reem, a mother of two who has been inErbil since 2017, also shared her perspective. “Every day, I remember our oldhome and the streets of our city. However, returning is not that simple. Theremust be clear guarantees of safety, as well as opportunities for work andeducation. We need a stable environment to live with dignity,” she said.

While she doesn’t rule out the idea ofreturning, she emphasized that it must be a well-planned and safe return,stating, “I don’t want to put my children in an unstable situation after we’veprovided them with a stable life in Erbil. If conditions improve, I’d be amongthe first to return. But we still don’t know what shape the new government inSyria will take or what the future holds.”

Firm Rejection of Returning

Amer, a Syrian refugee in his thirties,expressed a clear refusal to consider returning to Syria. “I’ve started a newlife here in Erbil. I built my own business and now feel stable and secure.Returning would mean losing everything I’ve worked for over the years,” hesaid.

Amer pointed to the unresolved security,political, and economic challenges in Syria as key factors in his decision,stating, “For me, the situation in Syria is still highly complicated. I don’tthink I’m ready to give up my stability here for an uncertain future there.”

A Growing Presence in the Kurdistan Region

Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000Syrian refugees, with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated122,000 refugees reside in Erbil Governorate, including both the city andnearby camps. Of this number, 92,000 live in Erbil and its surrounding areasoutside of camps, while the rest are distributed across various camps in Iraq,such as Domiz, Qushtapa, Basirma, Darashakran, Gozarto, Sharya, Akre, Makhmour,and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Syrian refugees have established a strongfoothold in the Iraqi labor market. Hundreds of businesses, includingrestaurants, hotels, resorts, factories, and companies, heavily rely on Syrianworkers. Many refugees have also launched their own ventures, particularly inthe Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.