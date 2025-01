2025-01-03 12:00:05 - From: France 24

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus Friday, kicking off the first visit by top Western diplomats to meet Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. His German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, is also expected in the Syrian capital to promote a "new political beginning between the EU and Syria", said the German foreign ministry.