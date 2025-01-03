Iraq’s elections under pressure: postponement debates and electoral law reforms

2025-01-03 13:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Recent calls to postpone Iraq’s parliamentaryelections and amend electoral laws have gained momentum amid regionalupheavals. While some politicians argue that the rapid pace of change in theMiddle East might outstrip the timetables for elections, others maintain thatadhering to constitutional deadlines is essential to building trust in Iraq’spolitical system.

Debates Over Election Postponement

Proposals suggest delaying the elections, currentlyscheduled for October 2025, until regional conditions are better. Advocates forpostponement recommend allowing the current government to continue in acaretaker capacity until security and political stability are restored.

However, political observers believe Iraq’s political eliteis more concerned with navigating the “winds of change” sweeping the MiddleEast than focusing on election preparations.

Despite these discussions, key political factions insistthere is no political, legal, or security justification to delay elections.Ensuring elections proceed on time, they argue, is vital to maintaining theconstitutional framework and public confidence.

According to Mohammed al-Shammari, a member of the State ofLaw Coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki, “The government’s program initiallyincluded advancing the election date, but that proposal has since been shelved,and elections will occur as scheduled.”

Electoral Law Amendments Under Discussion

Al-Shammari added that several options are being consideredfor amending the electoral law. “It remains unclear which system will bechosen. Will it be the Sainte-Laguë method, the multi-district system, or ahybrid approach combining Sainte-Laguë with a reduced number of districts?” hesaid.

He noted that the Sainte-Laguë system favors largerpolitical blocs, while the multi-district system benefits individuals andsmaller parties.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Aref al-Hamami, a member ofParliament’s legal committee, stated that numerous proposals are on the tablefor amending the law. Among them is a return to the multi-district system usedin the 2021 elections, or subdividing provinces with high population densities,such as Baghdad, into multiple electoral districts.

“Proposals to modify the Sainte-Laguë method are also beingdiscussed, but nothing has been finalized yet. All options will be reviewed inthe next parliamentary session,” al-Hamami said.

Despite these discussions, MPs acknowledge that deeplyentrenched political divisions among major blocs make reaching a consensus onamendments highly challenging.

Since Iraq’s first legislative elections, the electoralsystem has undergone five major revisions, with most elections using theSainte-Laguë method at a 1.7 ratio.

Notably, Parliament passed amendments in March 2023 thatdivided Iraq into 83 geographic districts, replacing the previous system thattreated each province as a single district.

Arguments Against Postponement

Azzam al-Hamdani, a member of the Al-Azm Alliance, clarifiedthat no official discussions about delaying elections have occurred. “In fact,some parties are calling for early elections,” he said. Al-Hamdani emphasizedthat regional security is stabilizing, citing Iraq’s collaboration with Syriaas an example.

“The visit of Iraq’s intelligence head to Damascus reflectsIraq’s aspirations for joint security efforts. Iraq’s role in shaping Syria’spolitical future signals the formation of a broader regional framework,”al-Hamdani added.

He concluded that the absence of political, legal, orsecurity justifications for postponement “underscores the constitutionalobligation to hold elections on time, strengthening public trust in Iraq’spolitical institutions.”

Regional Dynamics and “Winds of Change”

Political analyst Daoud Al-Halfi described the evolvingregional landscape as precarious for Iraq’s ruling elite. “Iraq’s politiciansare less concerned with elections and more focused on mitigating the impacts ofregional transformations,” he told Shafaq News.

Al-Halfi predicted that significant changes would inevitablyreach Iraq unless its government and political parties accede to Westerndemands, including those from the United States and allied nations. “Failure tomake concessions could result in a prolonged postponement of elections and amajor overhaul of the political system,” he said.

He criticized the current political framework forprioritizing sectarian interests over national identity, fostering grievancesamong qualified professionals sidelined by the system. “Iraq’s politicalleadership remains fragmented, often inept, and entrenched in mismanagement,perpetuating cycles of corruption and disillusionment,” he said.

Reform or Risk Radical Change

Al-Halfi argued that Iraq must embrace reform to avoidradical transformations imposed from within or abroad. “The country mustreclaim its role as a leading Arab state, governed by national institutionsrather than sectarian affiliations or external agendas. Only then can Iraqnavigate the coming changes,” he concluded.