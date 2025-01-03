French and German ministers to meet Syria’s de facto leader

2025-01-03 14:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Jean-Noël Barrot and Annalena Baerbock in highest-level visit by major western powers since rebels toppled Assad

The foreign ministers of France and Germany are to meet Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus in the highest-level visit by major western powers since rebels toppled the regime of President Bashar al-Assad last month.

Jean-Noël Barrot and Annalena Baerbock, who arrived separately in the Syrian capital on Friday, would hold talks with the head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on behalf of the EU, their ministries said.

