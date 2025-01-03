Lebanon minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's new entry restrictions

2025-01-03 22:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Lebanon's interior minister on Friday told AFP that Beirut was working to find a solution with Syria, after two security officials said Damascus had imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens.

"Work is underway to resolve the issue of Lebanese citizens being prevented from entering Syria," Bassam Mawlawi told AFP.

He said Lebanon's General Security agency was in touch with "the Syrian side" to resolve the issue.