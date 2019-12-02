عربي | كوردى


Parl't to vote on election bills next week: MP
2019/12/02 | 13:40
Parliament members has

set a deadline next week to vote on the new election laws of the parliament and

the Independent High Electoral Commission, MP Ahmed Haider said."The two draft laws

were read twice and there was a lot of opinions expressed by the members of the

provincial and legal committees on the two projects," said Haider.He added that "the

members of the Council of Representatives are seeking to pass these two

important laws during the next stage, but at the same time they do not want to

rush".





