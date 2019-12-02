Home › Baghdad Post › Parl't to vote on election bills next week: MP

Parl't to vote on election bills next week: MP

2019/12/02 | 13:40



Parliament members has



set a deadline next week to vote on the new election laws of the parliament and



the Independent High Electoral Commission, MP Ahmed Haider said."The two draft laws



were read twice and there was a lot of opinions expressed by the members of the



provincial and legal committees on the two projects," said Haider.He added that "the



members of the Council of Representatives are seeking to pass these two



important laws during the next stage, but at the same time they do not want to



rush".











