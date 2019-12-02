Parl't to vote on election bills next week: MP

2019/12/02 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament members has
set a deadline next week to vote on the new election laws of the parliament and
the Independent High Electoral Commission, MP Ahmed Haider said."The two draft laws
were read twice and there was a lot of opinions expressed by the members of the
provincial and legal committees on the two projects," said Haider.He added that "the
members of the Council of Representatives are seeking to pass these two
important laws during the next stage, but at the same time they do not want to
rush".
