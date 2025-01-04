Syria says international flights to and from Damascus to resume Tuesday

2025-01-04 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria said on Saturday the country's main airport in Damascus would resume international flights starting next week after such commercial trips were halted following last month's ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from" Tuesday, state news agency SANA said, quoting Ashhad al-Salibi, who heads the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport.