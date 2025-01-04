Iran's transit surge 31% increase as goods flow through Kurdistan Region borders

2025-01-04 17:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Transit of goods significantly increased throughthe Parviz Khan and Bashmaq border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,an Iranian official announced on Saturday.

Iran’s Customs Chief, Faroud Asgari, revealed that foreigntransit traffic through Iran had risen by 31% during the first nine months ofthis year, reaching a total of 16.5 million tons.

He explained that during this period, 4.4 million tons ofgoods were shipped from the Shahid Rajai customs office, 3.8 million tons fromthe Parviz Khan, and 2.3 million tons from the Bashmaq.

A total of 10.5 million tons of the overall foreign transitthrough Iran during this period came from these three key customs offices, accordingto the Iranian customs chief.