New Housing Complex opens in Baiji

From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the City of Refineries Housing Complex in Baiji District, Salah al-Din Province, on Thursday. The complex includes 1,178 residential units that have been rebuilt after being destroyed by ISIS terrorist groups. The Prime Minister said the city has been fully restored with complete services and infrastructure, […]

