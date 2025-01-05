Red Cross says determining fate of Syria's missing 'huge challenge'

2025-01-05 15:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Determining the fate of those who went missing during Syria's civil war will be a massive task likely to take years, the president of the International Committee for the Red Cross said.

"Identifying the missing and informing the families about their fate is going to be a huge challenge," ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told AFP in an interview.

The fate of tens of thousands of detainees and missing people remains one of the most harrowing legacies of the conflict that started in 2011 when president Bashar al-Assad's forces brutally repressed anti-government protests.