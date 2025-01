PM Al-Sudani pays tribute to Soleimani and Al-Muhandis at ceremony in Baghdad marking anniversary of assassination

PM Al-Sudani pays tribute to Soleimani and Al-Muhandis at ceremony in Baghdad marking anniversary of assassination

2025-01-05 19:50:27 - From: 964

PM Al-Sudani pays tribute to Soleimani and Al-Muhandis at ceremony in Baghdad marking anniversary of assassination