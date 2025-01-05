Lebanon rally calls for release of Islamists jailed during Syria war

2025-01-05 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Hundreds protested in Lebanon's second city Tripoli on Sunday, demanding that authorities release Islamists detained during the civil war in neighbouring Syria, an AFP journalist said.

The prisoners include Lebanese who had gone to fight with rebels and jihadists against the forces of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad during the conflict, which began in 2011, and were arrested upon their return to Lebanon.

The rally in Tripoli's Nour Square comes nearly a month after Islamist-led forces toppled Assad.