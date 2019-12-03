عربي | كوردى


Iraq Monthly Roundup: 373 Killed During November

Iraq Monthly Roundup: 373 Killed During November
2019/12/03 | 05:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- During November, at least 373 people were killed and

3,136 were wounded. Mass graves gave up 73 bodies as well. October

saw 433 deaths and thousands more wounded.



Protests continued last month, but the Iraqi

government ceased giving official casualty reports in October. In November, at

least 203 dead and 3,026 were wounded, according to media reports.

According to Dr. Ali Albayati, a member of Iraq’s High Commission for Human

Rights, the casualty

numbers for the protests are likely 409 dead and 17,745 injured. These

figures are from October 1 to about November 30. It is unclear how accurate

they are. Many of the wounded avoid seeking medical help in hospitals to avoid

being arrested.



As for non-protest violence, it is likely being

underreported as well. Altogether, at least 170 were killed, and 110 were

wounded. Also, 76 bodies were found in mass graves.



Of those figures, 19 civilians, 21 security personnel, and

83 militants were killed. Another 66 civilians, 35 security personnel, and one

militant were wounded. Five Italian security personnel working with the

Coalition were also wounded.



In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan

Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), at least 42 guerrillas were killed, and two were

wounded. Turkish strikes also killed five civilians, and wounded another.



Finally, at least 70 victims of the Anfal Genocide

were found in a mass grave. The graves dates from the 1980s. Six people were

found in an Islamic State grave.



At least seven people were killed, and 84 more wounded in

recent violence:



Protest News:



In Baghdad, at least one

demonstrator was shot dead, and 10 others were wounded.



A protester was shot

dead in Najaf.



Parliament has accepted

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s offer of resignation. Also, a police

officer was sentenced

to death for killing a protester.



Although Sunnis have been wary of protesting, several

gatherings

were held in Sunni cities, such as Mosul, to mourn the casualties that occurred

in southern Iraqi towns and Baghdad. Sunnis are afraid that the Shi’ite-led

government in Baghdad will brand them terrorists for protesting. Demonstrators

also blocked a

highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk in a show of support.



Violence unrelated to protests:



Near Baquba, a roadside bomb killed a militiaman

and wounded three more.









Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis







All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW