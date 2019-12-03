Iraq Monthly Roundup: 373 Killed During November

2019/12/03 | 05:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- During November, at least 373 people were killed and
3,136 were wounded. Mass graves gave up 73 bodies as well. October
saw 433 deaths and thousands more wounded.
Protests continued last month, but the Iraqi
government ceased giving official casualty reports in October. In November, at
least 203 dead and 3,026 were wounded, according to media reports.
According to Dr. Ali Albayati, a member of Iraq’s High Commission for Human
Rights, the casualty
numbers for the protests are likely 409 dead and 17,745 injured. These
figures are from October 1 to about November 30. It is unclear how accurate
they are. Many of the wounded avoid seeking medical help in hospitals to avoid
being arrested.
As for non-protest violence, it is likely being
underreported as well. Altogether, at least 170 were killed, and 110 were
wounded. Also, 76 bodies were found in mass graves.
Of those figures, 19 civilians, 21 security personnel, and
83 militants were killed. Another 66 civilians, 35 security personnel, and one
militant were wounded. Five Italian security personnel working with the
Coalition were also wounded.
In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan
Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), at least 42 guerrillas were killed, and two were
wounded. Turkish strikes also killed five civilians, and wounded another.
Finally, at least 70 victims of the Anfal Genocide
were found in a mass grave. The graves dates from the 1980s. Six people were
found in an Islamic State grave.
At least seven people were killed, and 84 more wounded in
recent violence:
Protest News:
In Baghdad, at least one
demonstrator was shot dead, and 10 others were wounded.
A protester was shot
dead in Najaf.
Parliament has accepted
Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s offer of resignation. Also, a police
officer was sentenced
to death for killing a protester.
Although Sunnis have been wary of protesting, several
gatherings
were held in Sunni cities, such as Mosul, to mourn the casualties that occurred
in southern Iraqi towns and Baghdad. Sunnis are afraid that the Shi’ite-led
government in Baghdad will brand them terrorists for protesting. Demonstrators
also blocked a
highway between Baghdad and Kirkuk in a show of support.
Violence unrelated to protests:
Near Baquba, a roadside bomb killed a militiaman
and wounded three more.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
