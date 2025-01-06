Turkiye: Two PKK female militants “neutralized” in operation in Kurdistan region

2025-01-06 16:05:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Turkish security sources reported on Monday that Turkiye intelligence agency(MIT) “neutralized” two female members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) inan operation carried out in Hakurk region of the Kurdistan region.

AnadoluAgency quoted sources as saying the operation resulted in the “neutralization”of Zeinab Aslan, known by her nom de guerre "Mitra Mani," and ZelikhaMahjoub, who went by the name "Akin Dila."

Turkiye usesthe term “neutralize” to denote that a PKK member has been killed, injured, orcaptured.

The sourcesadded that Turkish intelligence had received information indicating that Aslanand Mahcup had been trained to carry out attacks against strategic targets inTurkiye.

Theintelligence services closely tracked the two individuals, who were reportedlypreparing to cross into Turkey.

Both womenjoined the PKK in 2015.

On Sunday,Turkiye's Ministry of Defense announced the killing of 36 PKK militants in Iraqand Syria. According to a statement, 32 killed PKK members were killed innorthern Syria and 4 others in northern Iraq.

The PKK,which has its stronghold in the Qandil Mountains of northern Iraq, operatesacross several cities, regions, and valleys, from which it launches attacksagainst Turkiye.