2025-01-07 07:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) has published its main financial and economic indicators for 2024, highlighting significant growth in the performance of the Iraqi stock market. It said in a statement that the report reflects increased confidence in the market's role in supporting the national economy. Overview of Listed Securities Total Listed […]

The post ISC Highlights Growth of Iraqi Stock Exchange first appeared on Iraq Business News.