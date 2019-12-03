Home › INA › Iraqi National Football Team is healthy and ready to face Bahrain

Iraqi National Football Team is healthy and ready to face Bahrain

2019/12/03



INA – BAGHDAD







The Medical Unit of Iraqi Football Team announced that the soccer players of the team are healthy and ready to engage in the match against Bahrain in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.







“The player Saad Natiq has a broken nose but did the rehearsals with the rest of the team and no health issues recorded. He will be ready to play if the Coach Srečko Katanec needed him,” said Qasim al-Janabi, the Team’s physician.







Al-Janabi added that Amjed Atwan will be ready to play too after the positive results of the medical tests that recorded healthy condition for the player and will be in the line up during the next match.







He also commented of Ala’ Abbas’ condition is well and he will also be able to play but he has slight load on his ankle front muscle and he is under tests now.



















