Syrian mayor says Israel collected arms from locals in Golan buffer zone

2025-01-07 15:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A Syrian mayor told AFP he had meetings with Israeli officers as the military conducted incursions in his village inside a Golan Heights buffer zone, saying they had demanded locals relinquish their weapons.

The Israeli military, contacted by AFP, said it could not comment.

Mohamed Mreiwel, mayor of the village of Jabata al-Khashab in Quneitra province, said on Monday that he had met three times with Israeli officials who had asked to see him.